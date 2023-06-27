New programme set to boost forest conservation in Indo-Malaya subregion

"The programme is designed to holistically address drivers of deforestation and degradation while seeking to support existing primary forest conservation efforts at multiple scales in the region. Through cross-sectoral partnerships, it will leverage the experiences and lessons learned from various stakeholders, including our Union constituents. IUCN will promote the use of its global knowledge products and field-tested tools in order to better plan, implement, and monitor primary forest conservation," said Dindo Campilan, IUCN Regional Director for Asia and Hub Director for Oceania.

FAO and partners on the ground to deliver

Within this programme, country projects will be executed by relevant government agencies with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lao People's Democratic Republic and FAO in Papua New Guinea and Thailand.

The country projects are supplemented by a regional coordination project, to be implemented with a range of partners, which will provide technical support to participating countries, scale-out benefits through innovative financial mechanisms, and set up a regional knowledge platform to inform and catalyse wider action for primary forest conservation and sustainable use across the region. The regional project will be implemented with partners and strategically align with relevant projects and initiatives.

"In Asia and the Pacific, remaining intact forests are situated largely outside any formal protection status, hence underscoring the criticality of complementary conservation and sustainable management measures outside protected areas. Through restoration efforts, the integration of biodiversity into agricultural practices and biodiversity-friendly community enterprise development, this new programme can promote sustainable livelihoods that coexist harmoniously with nature in buffer zones and corridors," notes Sheila Wertz-Kanounnikoff, Senior Forestry Officer, FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

The programme will support countries to achieve relevant targets set out in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, including the 30x30 targets to restore 30 % of degraded ecosystems, and to preserve 30 % of the world's areas of importance for biodiversity by 2030.

The Indo-Malaya Critical Forest Biomes Integrated Programme is one of five regional initiatives under the GEF's Critical Forest Biomes Integrated Program that was approved at the 64th Global Environment Facility Council Meeting.

The granting of this project by the GEF Council was among some US$ 174 million in projects approved with FAO as a major implementing partner, including the bioeconomy project in Pakistan, and among a selection of lead agencies for the Clean and Healthy Oceans Integrated Program.