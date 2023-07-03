Philippine ad agency apologizes; admits using stock footage of other countries in tourism video

“This is an isolated incident, and the AVP has already been taken down as of this time. The succeeding ad materials have yet to be produced for this campaign,” it added.

DDB further revealed that it is already cooperating with the DOT’s investigation.

“We sincerely hope this will not diminish the genuine love and appreciation the stakeholders and the public have been showing for the Love The Philippines campaign,” it said.

Earlier, DOT said that the DDB has repeatedly confirmed and assured the originality and ownership of all materials in the video.

The tourism agency added that it will not hesitate “to exact accountability and take the necessary action to protect the interest of the country even as it continues to exhaust all efforts to develop and promote the Philippine tourism industry.”

Faith Argosino

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network