Laos Government to tackle school dropout rate

The plan for the next six months also includes providing more vocational training and encouraging applicants to choose a course that will enable them to get a job and be self-supporting when they graduate.

Education authorities will carry out more monitoring of teaching and learning outcomes, while schools and colleges will be improved, and student dormitories will be built in rural areas.

There will also be more vocational skills training in the non-formal education sector.

The government will speed up the enactment of a law on education, which will require parents to be responsible for ensuring their children get an education.

Education officials will publicise this law among students and their parents to ensure it is complied with, in cooperation with local education authorities and parent associations.

In addition, the government will take steps to reduce the student dropout rate in both urban and rural areas by expanding inclusive education in schools and vocational training institutions.

More secondary school students will be encouraged to enrol in courses at vocational and technical schools so that they learn practical skills that benefit both them and employers, Sonexay said.

Vientiane Times

Asia News Network