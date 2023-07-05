Cambodia bans entry for all Meta oversight board members

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on July 4, in a statement which also included the names of the board members.

This decision follows a recommendation by the board to Meta to temporarily suspend the official Facebook page of Prime Minister Hun Sen, a move characterised by the ministry as politically motivated.

“It intends to obstruct the freedom of the press for the citizens of Cambodia and the right to receive credible news from a leader whom they support and admire,” read the statement.