Cambodia joins in outcry over US cluster bomb supply to Ukraine

The protest follows a recent announcement by US President Joe Biden during a CNN interview on July 7.

In the interview, he confirmed that the difficult choice to arm Ukraine with cluster munitions was made after consultations with the Department of Defence and discussions with US allies.

Responding to the news on July 9, Prime Minister Hun Sen took to social media to underline the Kingdom’s stance against the deployment of such a deadly ordinance, drawing upon Cambodia’s own harrowing past experiences.

“If this is true, it will be a tragedy for the people of Ukraine for the next dozens of years, or hundreds of years, if this kind of bomb is used in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia,” he wrote.