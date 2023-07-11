Myanmar violence and South China Sea disputes to dominate Asean talks

The communique did not identify the prospective state. However, two Southeast Asian diplomats attending the Jakarta meetings told the AP it was China. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s generals have again been banned from attending the Asean summit for refusing to ease a deadly civil strife sparked by the military’s seizure of power more than two years ago.

Asean has been under international pressure to address the crisis in Myanmar since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and plunged the country into deadly chaos.

More than 3,750 civilians, including pro-democracy activists, have been killed by security forces and nearly 24,000 arrested since the military takeover, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group that keeps tallies of arrests and casualties.

Myanmar’s military government has largely ignored a plan by Asean heads of state that includes an immediate end to the violence, prompting the bloc to take an unprecedented step and bar Myanmar’s military leaders from its top-level gatherings, including the foreign ministerial meetings.

The generals responded by accusing the Asean of violating the bloc’s bedrock principles of non-intervention in each other’s domestic affairs.

“The situation in Myanmar is worrying,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters Tuesday.

With the Myanmar crisis dragging on, Asean members appear divided over how to proceed. Thailand recommends easing punitive actions aimed at isolating Myanmar’s generals and inviting its military-appointed top diplomat and officials back to high-profile meetings, the two Southeast Asian diplomats said.

Also Tuesday, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters that his government wanted to see “all Asean members” back in the group, without elaborating.

Since assuming Asean’s rotating chairmanship this year, Indonesia has initiated some 110 meetings with groups in Myanmar and provided humanitarian aid to build trust, Marsudi said.

At the summit, Asean foreign ministers are expected to renew a call for self-restraint in “activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability,” according to the draft communique, repeating language used in previous statements that do not name China.

Asean members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have been embroiled in long-simmering territorial conflicts with China and Taiwan for decades. Asean and China have been negotiating a non-aggression pact that aims to prevent an escalation of the disputes, but the talks have faced years of delay.

The disputed waters have emerged as a delicate front in the rivalry between China and the United States. Washington has challenged Beijing’s expansive territorial claims and regularly deploys warships and fighter jets in what it calls freedom of navigation and overflight patrols that have infuriated China.

