SCB EIC expects continued growth across CLMV economies

The growth outlook is attributed to buoyant tourism after China’s reopening—which bolstered the number of tourist arrivals and inbound tourist spending per capita—and domestic consumption which improved alongside the labour market and subsiding inflationary pressures.

Still, CLMV economic growth will remain modest and below the pre-pandemic average expansion. Tourist arrivals gradually regained traction yet are still behind the pre-COVID-19 figures. Meanwhile, the export and foreign direct investment (FDI) outlook remained downbeat, given the global economic slowdown and country-specific challenges.

Different challenges facing each country are the reasons behind uneven rebounds. With a high reliance on foreign tourism, Cambodia tends to witness a robust recovery in 2023 as impetus from the tourism sector will cushion the impacts of the global economic slowdown on Cambodia's exports.

Meanwhile, Laos benefits from mega logistics projects—including China-Laos high-speed railway and freight transit yard at Thanaleng dry port. Improving logistics would provide thrust to Laos' economy through tourism and regional transport, yet there remain headwinds from high inflation.

In contrast, Vietnam will likely see a sharp slowdown this year due to a high reliance on exports and FDI. In particular, Vietnam’s electronics industry should remain subdued throughout 2023. A tightening financial condition is another key risk to Vietnam. Some sectors, especially the real estate businesses, may struggle to raise funding, and this obstacle could deter business sentiment and private investment going forward.