Philippines starts rescue, clean-up operations in aftermath of super typhoon Doksuri

Based on its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Doksuri maintains its strength while moving southwestward at 15 kilometres per hour.

The typhoon is carrying maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometres per hour near the centre and gustiness of up to 240 kilometres per hour.

Pagasa said Doksuri “may exhibit trochoidal or wobbling motion while in the vicinity of the Babuyan Islands” within the next six hours before generally turning northwestward or north-northwestward.

“The southwest monsoon enhanced by Doksuri will continue to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days,” the state weather bureau noted.

The typhoon’s first landfall occurred on Fuga Island, also in Aparri at 3:10 a.m.

It is expected to weaken by the weekend and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning.

It will head towards Fujian, China by Friday morning after crossing the Taiwan Strait.