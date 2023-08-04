Myanmar poet becomes militia commander in war for democracy

A warrant for Maung Saungka's arrest had been issued and convinced he would soon be imprisoned, he and some friends fled to Myanmar's borderlands.

There they founded the Bamar People's Liberation Army (BPLA) and elected Maung Saungkha their leader. Two years later, the 30-year-old is one of the most prominent figures waging war for democracy in the Southeast Asian nation.

"We chose to take up arms as we had no other choice," he told Reuters in one of several interviews from his jungle camp.

"Nobody wants to do this. We were forced to choose this path," Maung Saungkha said.

His journey, he says, has taken him from being a romantic poet who jumped at the sound of bullets to a rebel leader who now negotiates arms deals and dodges air strikes. Reuters was unable to confirm certain aspects of his account.