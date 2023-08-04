Hun Manet advocates action oriented leadership style

“When accomplishing a task, we need to attribute value to tangible results. No matter their size, results stem from practical actions and they are preferable to big opinions, ideas or a daring will if those aren’t translated into action,” he said in an August 2 social media post.

Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said Manet’s statements offered the public and observers deeper insight into his leadership style and personal viewpoints as he prepares to assume the role on August 22.

Peou said Manet’s intention is to create space for competent individuals to voice diverse ideas, showcasing their potential for the benefit of the nation.