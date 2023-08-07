Artificial intelligence developed to identify cancer mutations

The method, called Variant Network (VarNet), uses deep learning to detect cancer mutations. It is developed by scientists from the Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), a research institute under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

“Cancer is generally thought to be caused by mutations in our genomes, and it’s essential to identify these mutations to tailor the most effective treatment for the individual patients,” said Dr Anders Skanderup, group leader of GIS’ Laboratory of Computational Cancer Genomics.

In line with the precision medicine approach – where medical treatment is tailored to the individual based on factors such as variations in genetics and environment – drugs prescribed for cancer treatment increasingly work only when certain mutations are present, he said.

A high level of accuracy is needed when identifying cancer mutations, he added.

VarNet is a mutation caller, which identifies mutations by sifting through raw DNA sequencing data.