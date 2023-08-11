New Cambodian PM set to take legacy of Beijing policy

Cambodia also has opportunities for opening up its economy through the Belt and Road Initiative, which identifies it as a transport and logistics hub between Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and other Asean member states.

It also has opportunities for greater international exposure and using networks to boost trade and better safeguard national security through multilateral organizations such as BRICS, the New Development Bank and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. These organizations and institutions offer access to large networks for trade and investment, cross-border exchanges and security-related issues.

Also, cooperation on military training, equipment supply and combat readiness with China's People's Liberation Army will remain important, as will naval security over the Gulf of Thailand.

While the "old guard" of Cambodia carries a lot of scars from the Cold War, the "young leaders" are faced with diminishing returns from the country's relations with Western economies, especially because, despite trade with the European Union and the United States rising over the past years, China remains Cambodia's largest trading partner and primary source of investment.

Hun Manet and his youthful new administration are well aware of the recessionary troubles afflicting both the EU and the US and know the economic incentives of maintaining close ties with China. Tourism is slow to recover from the impacts of the three-year Covid-19 pandemic, while Chinese investments are focused on sustainable, greener projects. That's why many officials in Phnom Penh now seek to diversify trade and investment toward sustainable value-added processing and manufacturing to meet the burgeoning needs of ASEAN's expanding middle class.

Despite the post-pandemic effects, the spillover effects of the Ukraine crisis and recessionary trends in the EU and the US that have affected its housing, tourism and garment sectors, the Cambodian economy remains robust. High on Hun Manet's agenda will be issues such as building on Cambodia's RCEP and ASEAN membership and the FTAs with China and the ROK to continue his father's legacy of political stability and relatively high economic growth of 7 % a year during his term.

The comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, ironclad friendship, the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future and the hexagonal cooperation framework is the greatest legacy of Hun Sen in Cambodia-China relations, which Hun Manet needs to take forward. The healthy and stable relationship between China and Cambodia is both important and necessary to deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

The Cambodian People's Party's victory in the national election highlights the unchanged support of the Cambodian people for the party for three decades, creating a favourable situation for the party to run the government and implement the domestic and foreign policies without any hitch.

Kin Phea

China Daily

The author is the director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, Royal Academy of Cambodia and chairman of the Technical Committee of Political Science Terminology of the National Council for the Khmer Language.