Cambodia clamp down on piranha importation and online marketing

Khov Kuong, deputy director-general of the FiA – which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries – noted in the August 13 announcement that some types of piranhas, commonly referred to as sparrow fish in Cambodia, are extremely dangerous.

“This type of fish is completely prohibited by law from being imported, yet some traders manage to smuggle it into the country through various means,” he said.

“After receiving the information through social media sharing, expert officials of the FiA went to the fish shop that imported the carnivorous fish and educated the owner about it being dangerous and prohibited by law,” he said.

“Officials then confiscated and destroyed the fish, and asked the seller to erase the posted video and sign a contract to stop the importation of the fish”.