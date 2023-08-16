Vietnamese EV maker VinFast makes Nasdaq debut

The Vietnamese company’s shares will be traded under the ticker symbol VFS, with an equity value of over US$23 billion. VFS opened the session at $22 a share and was traded at nearly $28 a share at 11:32 pm (local time).

The bell-ringing event at Nasdaq and listing in the world’s largest capital market mark an important milestone in VinFast’s global expansion.

After the listing, VinFast is now the largest Vietnamese company listed on the US stock market by market capitalisation.

VinFast announced on August 14 the completion of their previously announced “Business Combination”.