Jakarta air pollution may cast a shadow over sports tourism

Over the past few weeks, residents of the capital and its satellite cities have bemoaned the worsening air quality, as Jakarta, notorious for its traffic congestion and overly packed neighbourhoods, has topped Swiss company IQAir’s ranking of the world’s most polluted major cities for almost a week since Aug. 7.

To this end, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno warned that Jakarta’s pollution, aside from posing obvious health risks to local residents, could also threaten the success of upcoming sports events.

“In terms of tourism, there have already been a couple of events that have been impacted by [Jakarta’s air pollution],” Sandiaga said at the Presidential Palace after a meeting convened by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Monday to discuss strategies to tackle pollution, Kompas.com reported.

Sandiaga cited a recent international marathon held in the Greater Jakarta area, whose organizers had complained of the poor air quality, as one example of how Jakarta’s abysmal pollution is affecting sports tourism. He did not specify the name of the event or its organizer.

A potential slump in sports tourism is a particular concern for the budding sector, particularly as Jakarta will soon co-host world basketball’s premier tournament, the FIBA basketball championship, alongside the Philippines and Japan.