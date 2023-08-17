Thai CoC seeking stronger ties with Cambodia

This revelation came from a statement issued after a meeting on August 15 between commerce minister Pan Sorasak and the Thai delegation, led by Voratat Tantimongkolsuk.

“During the visit, our delegation plans to explore the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone, Koh Kong and Preah Sihanouk province. We aim to understand trade and investment opportunities and also to seek potential business partners,” said Voratat.

He added that the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) has been collaborating closely with the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) to strengthen investments between the two countries.

Sorasak welcomed the delegation to explore business opportunities in the country.

“Cambodia has achieved strong economic growth in recent years, becoming a magnet for global investors. The country has drawn significant investments from nations such as China, Japan, Korea, the US, the UK and other Asean countries,” he said.