Jokowi govt sets final Rp 40.6 trillion tranche for Nusantara next year

At least Rp 35 trillion, or 86.2 % of the total amount, is earmarked for the Public Works and Housing Ministry to develop vital infrastructure, including a VVIP airport. The remaining funds are designated for other relevant ministries to develop the necessary facilities in the new capital, including a hospital.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Wednesday that the funds were intended to develop critical infrastructure for the nation’s administrative complex, as well as housing for civil servants required to relocate from Jakarta to the new capital.

“Our priority in 2024, ahead of moving the capital, is for us to see that the government complex and supporting [facilities] can be [completed] next year,” Sri Mulyani told a press briefing on the proposed 2024 state budget.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s second and final term ends in October 2024, which means this is the last year he can direct resources toward erecting the new capital. The President aims to celebrate next year’s Indonesian Independence Day in Nusantara.