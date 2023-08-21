King Sihamoni inaugurates 7th-term Cambodian National Assembly

The much-anticipated two-day event marks a significant milestone in Cambodian politics, with the Kingdom poised to witness a change of leadership not only in the parliament but also in, for the first time in nearly four decades, the executive branch.

The inaugural session saw incumbent NA president Heng Samrin, as the oldest member of parliament, deliver his opening address in the presence of the King.

Addressing the session, the King congratulated all the lawmakers-elect who have been chosen by the people in the July 23 general election.

He said this marks the 30th anniversary of the Kingdom’s first democratic national election in 1993, and highlighted the hard-won peace enjoyed by all compatriots today.

“As members of parliament, the representatives of the Khmer nation, you must do your utmost to ensure that all Cambodian people enjoy equality, access to quality education and employment which match their capacities,” he said.

The King said he strongly believes that the government of the new mandate will deserve the trust of the parliament. He urged all civil servants to fulfil their duties based on policies which boost economic growth, promote people’s living standards and continue to expand an inclusive social security system, among others.

He also called on Cambodians to maintain solidarity and unity, based on the spirit of national reconciliation.