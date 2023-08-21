Capturing earthworms by electric shock poses environmental hazards

Experts say using electricity to catch worms not only kills them instantly, but the current can damage soil, trees and plants.

This practice has recently been reported in specialised farming areas, particularly in northern Hoa Binh Province – the large growing area of Cao Phong oranges and some other northern provinces such as Bac Giang, Son La and Tuyen Quang.

The worm hunters use easy techniques which do not cost money and offer a big revenue to catch worms.

Fresh worms are sold at about VNĐ70,000 ( US$2.94 ) per kilo. Many worm catchers can gather 100-120kg of worms in a single night, reports Nong Nghiep Viet Nam (Vietnamese Agriculture) newspaper.

The collected worms' organs are extracted, then the worms are dried, and sold to traders transporting to China for about VNĐ600,000 ( US$25.19 ) per kg.