Ha Long Bay’s Kissing Rocks at risk of collapse, experts warn

Covering an approximate area of 1,553 sq.km, Ha Long Bay boasts significant geological and geomorphological value, making it a distinct tourist attraction not just for Quang Ninh but also for the northern region.

Ha Long Bay is dotted with thousands of islets, each unique in shape and size. Amongst these, the standout islets are the two chicken-shaped rocks – a rooster and a hen, known as Hon Trong Mai, that face each other.

Standing roughly 13.9m tall, the base of Hon Trong Mai is more slender than its upper structure. Due to geological and tectonic movements, along with the influence of sea water levels, the rocks present a single tilted structure with multiple fractures.

“There are many factors affecting Hon Trong Mai such as waves, wind, water, tides, currents, plants and people,” said Ho Tien Chung, head of Tectonic and Geomorphology Department of the institute.