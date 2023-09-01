Cambodia's imports from China, Vietnam, Thailand up for beginning of year

“This is further expected, thanks to the bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements with China, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP),” he said.

Lim Heng added that China, Vietnam and Thailand are also markets that receive millions of dollars worth of goods from Cambodia each year.

In the first seven months of 2023, the three countries imported goods from Cambodia amounting to nearly US$3 billion, which accounted for 22.1 % of Cambodia’s total exports of US$13.5 billion.

Senior economist Ky Sereyvath, director-general of the Institute of China Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said trade between Cambodia, China, Vietnam and Thailand has been good, especially with the four countries being members of the RCEP.

Despite global politics and economic uncertainties, trade with neighbouring countries or in the region is necessary and crucial.

Based on the geographical location and good relations between the government and the private sector, trade between Cambodia and China, Vietnam and Thailand will expand in the future,” he said.

In 2022, Cambodia imported more than US$18 billion worth of goods from the three countries, accounting for 60.9 % of Cambodia’s total imports of nearly US$30 billion, according to GDCE.

Hin Pisei

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network