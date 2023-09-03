Malaysian ‘Economy rice’ no more

Habib Shahul Hameed, who owns a nasi kandar restaurant in Kelana Jaya here, said he would absorb the price increase for now to avoid putting off his customers.

But he was of the view that the situation could get serious.

“The prices of all other food items are already rising. And now, with the price of rice going up, it will make things worse for both restaurant owners and their customers,” he said.

He added that the government should offer more subsidies or increase the production of rice.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) president N. Marimuthu proposed that the government have programmes to cultivate padi for Malaysia to be self-sufficient in its rice supply instead of relying on imports.

The country should cease to depend on other countries for the supply of rice, he added.

Instead, he said the country should take advantage of its fertile land to grow padi.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, we were self-sufficient, but today, we rely on imports from various countries. This shows the decline is getting bad and that our food policy is not sustainable.

“The food import bill has gone up by between RM55bil ( US$11,834,322,500 ) and RM60bil ( US$12,910,170,000 ). If the government of the day is not addressing food security issues, then price controls and monitoring will not work,” he added.

Malaysia is not the only country facing a price hike in rice. Other key exporting countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, have seen prices going up by around 20%.

This came in the wake of India, the world’s biggest shipper of grain, banning the export of a variety of rice in July, tightening global supplies.

Traders are now expecting similar supply curbs by other exporters needing to ensure domestic food security, which has left importers scrambling to secure shipments.

Last year, India already banned exports of broken rice and imposed a duty on shipments of various grades of rice.

Indonesia’s National Food Agency said the El Nino was expected to lead to a decline in domestic rice production, with an estimated drop of around 5%.

Charles Ramendran

The Star

Asia News Network