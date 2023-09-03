Asean launches talks on $2.7 trillion Digital Economy pact

The bloc on Sunday launched negotiations on the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), which will facilitate more seamless cross-border digital trade.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Sunday that the framework will make it easier to do business within the region by improving rules in key areas such as digital trade facilitation and payments.

“It also aims to address top-of-mind emerging trends and developments such as artificial intelligence,” added MTI.

The launch of negotiations on the Asean Defa took place at the 23rd Asean Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting, held in Jakarta. Singapore was represented by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

The development of the widely anticipated framework agreement comes after the bloc met in Semarang in Central Java in August to endorse a study on Defa.