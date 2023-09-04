Philippines, 32 other nations call for action on space debris

“In recent years, debris falling from rocket launches have fallen on Philippine territory, posing a hazard to communities,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The foreign office said the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva drafted a joint statement and, together with the delegations of Brazil, Germany, and the Netherlands, coordinated its endorsement by 32 countries.

The DFA said career minister Kristine Leilani Salle, deputy permanent representative of the mission in Geneva, read the joint statement at the closing of the fourth session of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on Reducing Space Threats, a body under the UN Office of Disarmament Affairs, on Sept. 1 at the Palais des Nations.

“Work on elaborating norms of responsible behaviour in outer space is a useful means toward addressing threats in outer space,” Salle said at the closing session of the body created specifically to establish norms, rules, and principles of responsible behaviour among space-faring nations.