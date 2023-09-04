Hun Manet set to make international debut at Asean Summit

The invitation to the gathering was extended by Joko Widodo, president of the Republic of Indonesia, who holds the position of Asean chair for the current year.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Manet will be accompanied by Cambodia’s deputy prime ministers, ministers, prominent government officials, and notable business figures. This collective presence serves to underscore the importance of the regional assembly.

The central theme of the summit, “Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, will revolve around advancing the Asean Community Vision 2025. The framework aims to amplify Asean’s impact by fortifying its institutional effectiveness, with the ultimate objective of advocating for the welfare of its populace on the global stage.