TikTok creator impressed by honesty of Singaporean

Netizens were also impressed with the corner and shared examples of the times they had left laptops or phones in public places and come back to find them untouched.

One netizen said: “This is one of the traits the locals grew up with for generations, not to take what’s not yours, so most items can usually be found even if they are lost.”

Others had more amusing takes.

One netizen said he once used his phone to reserve a table and although no one stole the phone, he found all the chairs gone when he returned. Another netizen said: “Someone left their laptop and study notes on a table and went to the toilet. When they came back, their laptop was still there but the notes were gone.”

The owner of Mei De Coffeeshop, who wanted to be known only as Bai, said the corner is an act of community service and that the items featured in Chia’s TikTok video have been unclaimed for a couple of months.

Bai, 41, said: “We’ve been in the coffee shop and canteen business for a long time, and we always have customers who misplace their keys, ez-link cards and wallets.”