Philippines steps in as Asean 2026 chair after troubled Myanmar opts out

“It is my pleasure to announce that the Philippines is ready to take the helm and chair [the] Asean in 2026,” President Marcos told his fellow leaders during the 43rd Asean Summit here in the Indonesian capital.

Manila was originally scheduled to be the Asean chair and host in 2027.

The chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, which involves organizing duties for all Asean meetings, is rotated among member economies in alphabetical order. The Philippines last hosted the Asean Summit in 2017, its 50th anniversary.

No official explanation was given regarding why Myanmar is skipping its turn but there were talks ahead of this year’s summit that it would defer its scheduled chairmanship.

Myanmar’s junta, which staged a 2021 coup that overthrew the country’s democratically elected government, has been barred from Asean’s high-level meetings since last year.