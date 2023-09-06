Asean aims for the achievable

Competition itself can, of course, be a catalyst for cooperation, as all sides share an interest in preventing a ruinous race to the bottom, but while competition comes naturally, cooperation requires time and commitment.

There has been no lack of time. Asean has put decades into its vision of economic integration, but given that the results remain less than impressive, commitment may have been lacking.

Indonesia, as this year’s chair of the bloc, has vowed to change that, but achieving meaningful – that is, binding – agreements among countries that have very different economies and are at very different stages of development is no easy feat.

Consider Indonesia and Singapore. One is heavily dependent on resource exports, the other a financial hub. One is an emerging economy, the other a mature economy; one has a young and growing population, the other an ageing one with a low birth rate; one struggles to claw back forgone tax revenue, the other is a tax haven; one is a vast archipelago, the other a city-state.