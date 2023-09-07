Cambodian student goes viral for focus on studies

Chhong Kunthea, a six-year-old girl, faces the unpredictable waters while riding on her makeshift vehicle, navigating waves that pull her in different directions. Her destination: the floating school, where she is eager to learn from her teachers.

Kunthea comes from a family of six siblings, her being the fourth child of her 40-year-old father, Euy Kim, and her mother Phat Chantha. She currently attends the first grade at Mechrey Primary School, a floating institution located in Keo Poa commune’s Peam Ta Or Village, within Siem Reap Province’s Puok district.

Her family’s home is also a floating structure, and due to financial constraints, she must rely on a homemade raft to reach school.

Each journey to school is fraught with fear for Kunthea. She lacks confidence in her swimming abilities and worries about drowning in case of strong winds.

However, her thirst for knowledge propels her forward, motivating her to brave the waters. There are times when she even struggles to find a mode of transport, as hers requires frequent repairs, leading her to seek assistance from others with boats.