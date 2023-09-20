Philippines is No. 1 in digital illiteracy, No. 2 in online child abuse

The Philippines is the world’s first in terms of digital illiteracy and second in terms of online sexual exploitation of children, government officials have disclosed.

During Tuesday’s Senate panel deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), senators asked agency executives if there is truth to reports that the Philippines is No. 1 in digital illiteracy.

“It is an accurate report from the United Nations (UN), but let me qualify that the last time that they asked for that report was [in] 2019,” DICT Undersecretary for Connectivity, Cybersecurity, and Upskilling Jeffrey Ian Dy answered.

Dy, however, said the data is now “being updated” and that he is “particularly confident” that the country has increased intermediate or average literacy in information and communications technology (ICT).

The UN defines basic ICT literacy skills as navigating a certain operating system. Intermediate skills, on the other hand, require knowledge of using worksheets and presentation software.