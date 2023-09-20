Short circuit of motor scooter behind tragic fire that killed 56 in Hanoi

The fire spread to the electrical cable area, the electric meter boxes attached to the first-floor wall, and then continued to spread, resulting in a particularly serious incident with the highest death toll in recent years in Vietnam.

Also, according to the forensic conclusion, out of the four fire extinguishers sent for examination, three were left unused, and one had been used.

The day after the incident, on September 13, the Hanoi Police initiated a criminal case and issued an arrest warrant for provisional detention (four months) against Nghiem Quang Minh (born in 1979, residing in Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi), the owner of the apartment building, on charges of violating regulations on fire prevention and fighting under Article 313 of the Penal Code.

The leader of the Hanoi Police Department is currently directing the investigation unit to continue with the probe and prosecution in accordance with the law and actively cooperate with the city's departments, agencies, and Thanh Xuan District People's Committee to visit, comfort, and support the families of the victims.