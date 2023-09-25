We can taste the difference, say Malaysian rice lovers

Marketing manager Ahmad Fahmy Fahd Abdullah, 35, said he would not switch to local white rice due to the difference in quality and taste.

“I used to pay RM24 (US$5.12) for a bag of 5kg imported rice, which had gone up to RM32 (US$6.83) per bag when I did my grocery shopping two days ago.

“I have been eating the same brand of imported white rice since I was a child, so switching to a different brand is not an option for me despite the significant price difference.

“A 5kg bag of rice lasts about two to three weeks for my family of four.

“I am sure many feel the same way as I do and I hope the government can find a solution to soften the blow on consumers,” said the father of two when interviewed.

Tebrau resident Lee Kam Siam, 50, said her family has been consuming imported white rice all this while because they were not used to the texture of local white rice.

“My household rice consumption is lower now compared with before as my children are all studying in other states. I might look for a cheaper imported rice brand after this,” said the housewife.