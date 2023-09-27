Asean, China, and UNODC agree to address criminal scams in Southeast Asia

“Trafficking in persons connected to casinos and scam operations run by organized crime has mushroomed across Southeast Asia, particularly in the Mekong,” remarked Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative. He continued, “There is an urgent need for regional cooperation to address these increasingly integrated and interlinked crimes in the region, as well as the ecosystem they exist in.”

Senior officials from Asean and China gathered together with UNODC in Bangkok to initiate the development of a strategic plan to respond. Co-chaired by the Philippines and UNODC, the plan is now finalized and will be tabled by the Philippines at the next Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC).

The plan includes measures to improve preventive responses, the identification and protection of victims, and the capacities of law enforcement and criminal justice officials to investigate and cooperate.