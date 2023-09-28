Jokowi’s son Kaesang is laying groundwork for Indonesian political dynasty

Kaesang Pangarep, 28, was named chairman of the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) during its national meeting on Monday, just two days after joining the party as a member.

Analysts say the move was to boost Widodo’s influence ahead of the presidential and legislative elections in February 2024, and regional polls in November 2024.

The PSI, established in 2014 by former television journalist Grace Natalie, who is ethnic Chinese and a Christian, is a small party with no representation in Parliament. Its members are young and social media-savvy and position themselves as champions of Indonesian pluralism and the rights of minorities and the marginalised.

Kaesang is the latest member of Widodo’s family to enter politics, after his elder brother and Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his brother-in-law and Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution. The latter two, however, are members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), like the President.

Kaesang, a political greenhorn, is better known as an entrepreneur and social media celebrity who puts up humorous posts.