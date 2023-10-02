Cambodia taking steps over Thai ‘replica’ of Angkor Wat

Mab explained that the Cambodian side had previously requested the architectural plans of the structure to determine if indeed it resembled Angkor Wat. However, the Thai side responded that they did not possess such plans.

He further mentioned that Cambodian experts were dispatched to conduct additional inspections. This move was made with the intention of avoiding any negative impact on diplomatic relations between the two countries. The government, he added, is actively addressing this issue through cautious steps and not ignoring it.

“Allegations that the Thai side has built this structure as an imitation of the architectural design of Angkor Wat should only be made after a comprehensive assessment by experts. Recent inspections have shown that, at this point, only the surrounding wall and entrance of the structure have been constructed, making it impossible to evaluate,” he explained.

“Our commitment to safeguarding our cultural heritage remains unwavering. We are resolute in preventing its replication and will employ all available means to address this matter. Rest assured, we will not leave this issue unresolved,” he affirmed.

History lecturer Sambo Manara acknowledged that the reaction of Cambodian citizens, especially the youth, to the construction in Thailand resembling Angkor Wat reflects a genuine concern for their national heritage.

However, Manara stressed the need for thoughtful reactions to avoid any offence or harm to diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He highlighted that the government and experts are actively working to address the situation.

He also noted that in the past, several countries, including France, China and Japan, have constructed models of Angkor Wat within their territories.

He stressed that these structures can never authentically replicate the original 12th-century temple.

He also reiterated that the structure in Thailand’s Buriram province falls short of being a true replication of Angkor Wat.

“In the 21st century, we cannot prevent people from admiring and being fond of Angkor Wat, especially considering its UNESCO World Heritage status since 1992. It’s widely acknowledged that Angkor Wat is a key part of Cambodia’s heritage. When others construct structures resembling Angkor Wat, in a sense, they are sharing in their appreciation of our heritage. However, the issue arises when these constructions propagate inaccuracies about it,” he commented.

The historian added that Cambodia cannot accuse Thailand of replicating Angkor Wat at this stage since the construction is still in progress, and a comprehensive master plan has not been examined. This responsibility falls upon the culture ministry, as well as Unesco, which is actively working to assess and address this matter.

“Instead of just reacting, people should aim to study and showcase Angkor Wat to the world,” he suggested.

Samban Chandara

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network