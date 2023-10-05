Cambodia's Minister of Information, Thai journos to combat ‘fake news’

“The longer we allow fake news to spread widely, the more seriously it affects society and the people. Therefore, we need to take timely steps to suppress it,” said the statement.

Pheaktra described twin Cambodia-Thai radio station cooperation near the border as an important part of disseminating information related to the two countries, as it allows people to receive detailed, factual information. In particular, they will have access to information related to the laws of the two countries, so they are less likely to be deceived by brokers and will feel secure working.

“The Thai ambassador agreed with the minister. He pledged to continue to strengthen cooperation, with a focus on improving the capacity of journalists through the exchange of visits between Cambodian and Thai journalists and the training of human resources,” added the release.