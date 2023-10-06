Climate change reduces Mekong River flows, causing impacts for Vietnam

Second, Vietnam had its own development challenges, including the water use in the Mekong Delta, he said.

“I think the Vietnamese Government is seriously looking at the challenges and taking action.

“We know that the flow of the Mekong has changed,” he said.

Therefore, the Mekong River Commission, together with the member countries and China, was studying how to understand the causes of the changes and to identify adaptation measures such as sharing more information (in the short term), he said.

In the medium-to-long term, it would come up with a strategy to manage the challenges, he said.

The Mekong River Commission was also coordinating bodies and facilitating the cooperation between the member states to cope with the changes and minimise the pressures on fish and the environment, he added.

Under the draft State of Basin Report 2023, revealed at the forum, the Mekong River’s dry-season flows have increased, but flood-season flows have decreased.

The changed flow regime is evident along the length of the river, with impact greatest at upper parts and overall volumetric impact greatest downstream, the draft said.

Wetlands have declined significantly. There are pressures on the fish population. Although the average fish abundance from catch data either increases or is stable in most areas, a substantial decline in fish abundance is still found in the Khone Falls area (border region in Lao PDR and Cambodia) and in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, the draft said.