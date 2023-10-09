Wedding bells ring for Brunei’s Prince Mateen in January
Prince Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, 32, will be tying the knot with Dayang Anisha Rosnah Adam in a glittering royal ceremony next January, Borneo Bulletin reported.
By the command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Yang Di-Pertua of Adat Istiadat Negara announced the royal wedding ceremony for His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah binti Adam.
The royal wedding will commence with Majlis Istiadat Bersuruh Diraja on January 7, 2024 followed by Majlis Istiadat Membuka Gendang Jaga-Jaga on January 8; Majlis Istiadat Menghantar Tanda Diraja dan Pertunangan Diraja and Majlis Istiadat Menerima Tanda Diraja dan Pertunangan Diraja on January 9; Majlis Istiadat Berbedak Pengantin Diraja on January 10; and Majlis Istiadat Akad Nikah Diraja on January 11.
The events continue with the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja and the Royal Procession around Bandar Seri Begawan on January 14; Majlis Persantapan Diraja on January 15; and Majlis Istiadat Membaca Doa Selamat dan Menutup Gendang Jaga-Jaga on January 16.
According to Radio Television Brunei, the wedding will be held for 10 days starting with the majlis istiadat bersuruh di-Raja or royal proposal on Jan 7.
The akad nikah or marriage solemnisation will follow on Jan 11.
The highlight of the 10-day celebration is the royal wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman on Jan 14.
The royal couple will then go on a procession in Brunei’s capital city Bandar Seri Begawan.
A banquet will be held to cap off wedding celebrations on the evening of Jan 15.
Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen is the son of Brunei Ruler Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his former wife Datin Paduka Seri Mariam Abdul Aziz.
The bride-to-be, Anisha, is the granddaughter of Pehin Datuk Isa who is special advisor to the Sultan of Brunei.
Borneo Bulletin
The Star
Asia News Network