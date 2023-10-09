Wedding bells ring for Brunei’s Prince Mateen in January

By the command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Yang Di-Pertua of Adat Istiadat Negara announced the royal wedding ceremony for His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah binti Adam.

The royal wedding will commence with Majlis Istiadat Bersuruh Diraja on January 7, 2024 followed by Majlis Istiadat Membuka Gendang Jaga-Jaga on January 8; Majlis Istiadat Menghantar Tanda Diraja dan Pertunangan Diraja and Majlis Istiadat Menerima Tanda Diraja dan Pertunangan Diraja on January 9; Majlis Istiadat Berbedak Pengantin Diraja on January 10; and Majlis Istiadat Akad Nikah Diraja on January 11.

The events continue with the Majlis Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja and the Royal Procession around Bandar Seri Begawan on January 14; Majlis Persantapan Diraja on January 15; and Majlis Istiadat Membaca Doa Selamat dan Menutup Gendang Jaga-Jaga on January 16.