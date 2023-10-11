Malaysia and Thailand agree to form task forces to boost ties, says PM

These would include task forces on tourism, trade, food security and agriculture as well as border security issues, says the Prime Minister.

Anwar added that Thailand remained an 'important and key neighbour' to Malaysia and said he was pleased with the pragmatic outcome of the bilateral meeting.

"We have set up a number of task forces.. that must complete their work within a period of one month," he said during a joint press conference with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after a bilateral meeting at Perdana Putra building here on Wednesday (Sept 11).