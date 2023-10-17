Chinese-invested airport in Cambodia's tourist hub opens

During the reception for the inaugural commercial flight to SAI, Vongsey Vissoth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Council of Ministers, Mao Havannall, head of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, Minister of Tourism Sok Soken as well as representatives from the tourism sector gathered to greet the first passengers arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok, courtesy of Bangkok Airways.

Vissoth announced during the ceremony that SAI was completed on time, despite construction delays during the pandemic.

The $1.1 billion investment was initiated through the Cambodia-China “steel friendship” and “diamond cooperation” policies, led by government leaders from both countries.

“The launching and commissioning of the first commercial flights to SAI is a turning point for Cambodia in promoting tourism development in its historic territory, with the largest international airport within the Siem Reap Angkor region,” he stated.

He underscored that the investment in the new facility is a shared legacy that promotes trade, culture, society and the economy. He added that it represents a historic achievement that demonstrates the strong cooperation between the two nations.