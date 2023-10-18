Cebu Pacific to buy 100-150 jets worth $12B in biggest aircraft deal in PH history

Speaking to the Inquirer on Tuesday, Szucs said the Philippine market has the benefit of enjoying a demographic dividend with still relatively few Filipinos travelling by air compared to its neighbours, has a strategic location and consistent economic growth, and rising tourism potential. Additionally, aviation infrastructure is expected to improve significantly once San Miguel Corp’s Bulacan airport starts operating between 2026 and 2028.

“Because of that, we’ve got the confidence to put our money where our mouth is,” he said. “Hence we’re looking to make a large order over the long term.”

Szucs said both Boeing and Airbus make aircraft that are “perfect” for Cebu Pacific’s needs.

“So frankly, may the best man win,” he said. “We will be driven by the right economic outcomes and by the very competitive process that we’ll be running. We have no preference for who wins. We want the best economic outcome because that means we can get the best economic outcome for our passengers.”

Daxim L. Lucas

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network