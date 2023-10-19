Hun Manet pushes for Vietnam expressway acceleration

Manet met with Thuong to discuss the developments on October 18, on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the Chinese capital Beijing, according to the former’s social media post.

During the meeting, Thuong offered his congratulations to Manet on taking the top office and also extended his regards to King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, as well as former Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Vietnamese president expressed optimism that under the leadership of Manet, Cambodia will successfully implement the policies it has laid out through national and international frameworks. He affirmed that Vietnam will maintain its close bonds of friendship and cooperation with Cambodia, in the interests of both nations and peoples.