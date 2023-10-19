Hun Manet pushes for Vietnam expressway acceleration
Prime Minister Hun Manet has suggested that Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong accelerate negotiations to begin the construction of expressway connections between Phnom Penh and Bavet and from Bavet to Ho Chi Minh City, in order to facilitate the increased exchange of trade and tourism.
Manet met with Thuong to discuss the developments on October 18, on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the Chinese capital Beijing, according to the former’s social media post.
During the meeting, Thuong offered his congratulations to Manet on taking the top office and also extended his regards to King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, as well as former Prime Minister Hun Sen.
The Vietnamese president expressed optimism that under the leadership of Manet, Cambodia will successfully implement the policies it has laid out through national and international frameworks. He affirmed that Vietnam will maintain its close bonds of friendship and cooperation with Cambodia, in the interests of both nations and peoples.
According to the post, Manet fondly remembered meeting Thuong four years ago, saying the meeting represented an opportunity to foster the relationship and cooperation between the neighbouring countries.
The premier noted the growth of their relationship in all sectors, saying that bilateral trade volume and the number of tourists travelling between the two nations had both increased steadily. The two countries also cooperate
closely on defence and human resource training.
“We spoke highly of the growth of bilateral cooperation in all sectors, particularly in the areas of defence, trade, investment, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges,” he was cited as saying.
During the meeting, Thuong requested that Cambodia ramp up high-level exchange visits, inviting the King, Manet and Hun Sen to pay official visits to Vietnam. Manet accepted the invitations, saying the government will determine an appropriate timetable.
Chea Chandara, president of the Logistics and Supply Chain Business Association in Cambodia (Loscba), noted on October 18 that economic activity between the two nations is dependent on infrastructure. If infrastructure development advances, he expects investment to increase.
Chandara described the construction of the proposed expressways as an “excellent” move, as it would reduce transport time and act as an incentive for investors to establish factories, warehouses and other logistic operations.
“This would be good for economic growth. Increased infrastructure connectivity would make it easier for foreign investors to come to Cambodia,” he said.
Orm Bunthoeurn
The Phnom Pehn Post
Asia News Network