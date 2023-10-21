Singapore eyes a slice of South-east Asia’s $6.9 billion gaming pie

The growth of the gaming sector is also backed by home-grown game developers, said Mr Tan, adding that the Government aims to support the industry to help businesses stay competitive and individuals build good careers.

Mr Lars Janssen, chairman of the board of the German Games Industry Association, which is backing the convention, said Singapore’s connectivity in the region makes it an ideal host for the trade show, which has attracted a growing number of exhibitors, including gaming’s biggest names.

He told The Straits Times that the games industry is expected to keep growing, although not at the pace it did during the Covid-19 pandemic. But Singapore is likely to remain a step ahead, given its connectedness to the large South-east Asian market and growing gaming infrastructure.

Studios like Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse and Ubisoft have been drawn to Singapore to nest themselves within the Asian market. They also include United States game studio LightSpeed Studios, which has partnered national artificial intelligence (AI) programme AI Singapore to develop automatic Malay-to-English translation software for gamers of different cultures to play together.

While the gaming industry has seen some bumps, such as the departure in 2023 of entertainment studio Lucasfilm and the rocky development of Ubisoft Singapore’s Skull And Bones pirate game, Mr Janssen said Singapore’s situation is not unique, as any industry can be faced with such challenges.

“There are layoffs in the industry sometimes, it’s a typical cycle that we see, but we are positive that we will bounce back and have a strong industry growing forward.”

Mr David Liem, chief executive of local game publisher Ripples Asia Venture, which is among the exhibitors at Gamescom Asia, said that while the market grew during the pandemic, inflation has dampened spending and gamers are becoming more selective in the games they pay for.

As a result, the publisher has turned to games with popular licences like DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which are safer bets instead of more obscure titles.

Mr Liem said: “Users are picky and not as adventurous with unproven games, so we have to go for titles that are more recognisable.”

Others in the market, such as local game development studio Onyx Studio, have turned to overseas markets to expand. Co-founder Tan Wen Hao said the firm started off during the pandemic animating objects for video games, like in-game weapons, but has since branched out into creating game trailers and helping to develop worlds like Cyberpunk 2077.

Osmond Chia

The Straits Times

Asia News Network