Asean-GCC leaders call for lasting ceasefire, effective humanitarian aid to Gaza

A press release issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday said that leaders who attended the summit expressed grave concerns over the developments in the Middle East, and agreed on the following:

• To condemn all attacks against civilians and call for a long-lasting ceasefire. They also called for all concerned parties to ensure effective and efficient access to humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other basic necessities and essential services, as well as the restoration of electricity and water. They also called for the unhindered delivery of fuel, food and medicine throughout Gaza.

• To call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them and abide by international humanitarian law, particularly principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of August 12, 1949.

• Call for the immediate and unconditional release of civilian hostages and detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly.

• Urge all parties concerned to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict with a view of realising a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

• To support the initiatives of Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the League of Arab States to revive the Middle East peace process in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, and resolve the dispute between Israel and its neighbours in line with international law and all UN resolutions.