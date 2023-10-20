Srettha proposes FTA with Arab bloc in talks with Saudi leader
The leaders of Thailand and Saudi Arabia vowed to strengthen economic, tourism and security ties between their two countries on Friday.
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin proposed a free-trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council during his meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, said government spokesman Chai Watcharong.
Srettha is in Riyadh for the first Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.
Srettha also thanked Saudi Arabia for restoring diplomatic relations with Thailand last year after a decades-long freeze.
Srettha also offered Thailand’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bids to host of the World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.
He added that Thailand was also ready to host the first Saudi-Thai Coordination Council meeting to review the two countries’ cooperation in political and consular affairs, investment, security, tourism, the economy and trade, Chai said.
Thailand’s Defence Industry and Energy Centre, and Defence Technology Institute, have been tasked with overseeing security cooperation between the two countries, Chai added.
Srettha also thanked Saudi Arabia for taking care of more than 6,000 Thai workers in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, pledged to do its best to assist Thais taken hostage in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict.