Srettha proposes FTA with Arab bloc in talks with Saudi leader

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin proposed a free-trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council during his meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, said government spokesman Chai Watcharong.

Srettha is in Riyadh for the first Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit.

Srettha also thanked Saudi Arabia for restoring diplomatic relations with Thailand last year after a decades-long freeze.