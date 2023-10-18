Rule limiting spending digital wallet handout to 4km radius to be scrapped

He said the government subcommittee responsible for the digital wallet scheme is considering making the revision.

Julapun said after chairing the subcommittee meeting on Wednesday that many details were yet to be finalised, but the 4km radius rule would certainly be revised.

“We are seeing if the spending could be allowed within the district or subdistrict where the registrant lives, regardless of the distance from their home,” he said, adding that the rule and other spending details should be finalised after another meeting on Thursday.

The digital wallet scheme was one of the main campaign promises of the Pheu Thai Party during the May general election. In a bid to boost domestic consumption and the local economy, the government coalition leader has promised to give 10,000 baht to all Thais 16 years old and above, using blockchain-based digital wallets for them to spend within a 4-kilometre radius of their homes.