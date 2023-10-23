Prabowo names Jokowi's eldest son his running mate

The decision came following a meeting between Prabowo and party chairs in the pro-Prabowo camp: Golkar Party’s Airlangga Hartarto, the National Mandate Party’s (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan, the Democratic Party’s Agus Harimurtyi Yudhoyono as well as leaders of non-legislature parties the Star Crescent Party (PBB), Gelora, Garuda and Prima.

“We have reached consensus on naming Gibran as a VP candidate,” Prabowo told a press conference on Sunday evening at his residence in Jakarta.

The 36-year-old Gibran is now eligible to run following a recent controversial Constitutional Court ruling that expanded the candidacy requirements for next year's presidential election to include elected officials under the age of 40.



