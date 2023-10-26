Vietnam, Thailand aim for $25 billion in trade turnover
Vietnam and Thailand are expected to reach US$25 billion in trade turnover, removing trade barriers and facilitating goods transport between the two countries.
Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Asean and the ninth-largest foreign investor in Vietnam.
The topic was discussed at talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam on Wednesday.
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Praising Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, the Thai official believed that the two economies have room for further cooperation, adding that Thailand sees Vietnam as one of the key partners in the region.
PM Chinh also expressed his pleasure that the strategic partnership is strengthened, especially through high-level delegation exchanges and bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
He also suggested the two sides maintain joint committee meetings on bilateral cooperation, as well as the implementation of the action plan for enhanced strategic partnership for 2022-2027.
The two countries should also promote trade and investment, particularly the initiatives of three connections between the supply chains; between industries, localities and businesses; between sustainable and green growth strategies; as well as new areas such as digital transformation and green energy, said the Vietnamese Government leader.
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Parnpree said that Thai companies believe in the potential of the investment environment in Vietnam and hope to expand their operations.
He asked that the Vietnamese Government continue supporting Thai investors in realising projects across Vietnam, including those in the energy sector.
The Deputy PM added that the Thai government facilitates the operations of foreign businesses, including those from Vietnam, in their investments in Thailand.
The Thai official also said that Thailand will coordinate more closely with Vietnam in regional and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Mekong Subregion and the sustainable use and management of water sources in this area.
Thailand will continue to work with Vietnam and other Asean countries in the spirit of solidarity, promoting the central role and stance of Asean in important issues, such as the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issues.
PM Chinh also asked that the Thai government create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Thailand, and welcomed the increased flights between the two countries for better economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation and people exchanges.
He also sent regards on behalf of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Troung and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the King, Prime Minister and leaders of Thailand.
PM Chinh also extended his invitation to the Thai Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Vietnam and co-chair the fourth Vietnam-Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting in 2024.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network