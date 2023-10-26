Vietnam, Thailand aim for $25 billion in trade turnover

Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Asean and the ninth-largest foreign investor in Vietnam.

The topic was discussed at talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam on Wednesday.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Praising Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, the Thai official believed that the two economies have room for further cooperation, adding that Thailand sees Vietnam as one of the key partners in the region.

PM Chinh also expressed his pleasure that the strategic partnership is strengthened, especially through high-level delegation exchanges and bilateral cooperation mechanisms.