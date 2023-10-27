61 Vietnamese citizens identified in Myanmar's bust of scam casinos

Hong Kong relaxation of visa policies

Asked for Vietnam's response to Hong Kong's recent policies of facilitating visa procedures for Vietnamese talents coming to Hong Kong to work and relaxing the requirements for Vietnamese coming to Hong Kong to work or travel on a multiple entry basis, spokesperson Hang said: "We highly appreciate and acknowledge the decision to ease the visa policies of Hong Kong for Vietnamese citizens.

"Vietnam and the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, China, are each other's important economic partners," Hang noted.

"The simplification of the visa processes will bring about benefits for both economies, as well as for both businesses and people," she added.

With regard to whether the foreign ministry or Vietnamese authorities are in talks with Hong Kong counterparts to help loosen visa requirements for Vietnamese citizens/tourists to Hong Kong in order the raise the number of Vietnamese tourists to this region, Hang told the media that in recent exchanges with partners including Hong Kong, Vietnam has proposed the simplification of the visa processes or visa extensions for entries by Vietnamese citizens to enhance trade and travel and the people-to-people exchange, contributing to the development of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and partners.