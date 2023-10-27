RMB clearing bank to facilitate trade, investment between Laos and China

It will also create a fast, safe and economical cross-border settlement channel between the two countries.

The opening ceremony of the bank took place in Vientiane on Monday, attended by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone; the Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR, Bounleua Sinxayvoravong; Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, Wang Chang; Senior Executive Vice President of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Zhang Weiwu; Director of the Macro Prudential Policy Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, Li Bin; executives from commercial banks in Laos; business leaders; and Lao and Chinese government officials.

The establishment of the RMB clearing bank in Laos is an important landmark in financial cooperation between Laos and China and will be an additional facility for traders from the two countries to arrange transactions in the local currency, Wang said.